Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,405 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 574,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,238. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

