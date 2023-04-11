General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Reduced by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

