General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $228.44. 180,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,884. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.