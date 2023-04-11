General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. 370,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.