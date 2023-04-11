GenTrust LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 113,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

