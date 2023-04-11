GenTrust LLC Has $10.40 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. 408,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.