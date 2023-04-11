GenTrust LLC Has $26.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.4% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 708,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

