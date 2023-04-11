GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS remained flat at $99.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 68,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,600. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

