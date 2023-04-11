GenTrust LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 23,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

