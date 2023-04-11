GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.63. 679,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,257. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.