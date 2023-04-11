Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.01. Getty Images shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 505,290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

