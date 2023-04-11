Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

