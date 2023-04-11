Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 270 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 143,312.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,020. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

