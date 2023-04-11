Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,232 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 557,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

