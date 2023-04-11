Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PKI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,907. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

