Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

EOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 79,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,441. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.