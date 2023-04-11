Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 207,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,869. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

