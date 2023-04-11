Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD remained flat at $40.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 629,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,781. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

