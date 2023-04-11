Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 580,044 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

