Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.52. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 220,556 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 15.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

