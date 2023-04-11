Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.85.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

