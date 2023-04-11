Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 11,114 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $271.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

