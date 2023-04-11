Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

