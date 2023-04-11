Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $33 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Linde stock opened at $358.56 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.36.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

