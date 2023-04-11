Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,805 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.