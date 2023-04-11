Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

