GYEN Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and $54,751.34 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

