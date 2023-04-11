Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.60. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
