HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 303,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.34.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

