Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 0.9%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Hays Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.
Hays Cuts Dividend
About Hays
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
