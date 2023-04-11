Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 0.9%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Hays Cuts Dividend

About Hays

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

