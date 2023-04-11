HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,510. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock worth $21,264,504. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

