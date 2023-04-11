Head-To-Head Review: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) vs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) and Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Biomea Fusion has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -6.48 Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($2.79) -8.91

Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Biomea Fusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20% Biomea Fusion N/A -59.05% -53.57%

Risk & Volatility

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

