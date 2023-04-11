Head-To-Head Survey: Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) vs. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 486.59%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Opthea.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.08) -1.08 Opthea $90,000.00 2,323.02 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -93.71% -64.21% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

