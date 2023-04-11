HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.35

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 20336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $832.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

