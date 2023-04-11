HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 256 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 215,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,261. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

