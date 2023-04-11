HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

