HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

