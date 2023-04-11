HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 1,205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,625 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

