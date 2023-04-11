HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,272. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

