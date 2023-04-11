Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.59. 895,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

