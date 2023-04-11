Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.91) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.77) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.44).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 671 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,087. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 791.60 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.31, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($196,449.09). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($196,449.09). Also, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,448.92). Insiders purchased a total of 28,122 shares of company stock worth $18,946,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

