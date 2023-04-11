Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 563,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

