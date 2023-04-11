Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. 1,828,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,432. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

