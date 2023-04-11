Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 2,272,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

