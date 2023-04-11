Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,940,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 756,736 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,086 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

