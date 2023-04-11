Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.52. 10,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $343.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.09.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

