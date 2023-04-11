Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.73. 403,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

