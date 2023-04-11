Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.17. The company had a trading volume of 238,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

