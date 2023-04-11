Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 893 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

SSO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

