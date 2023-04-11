Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,573,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day moving average of $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $421.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

